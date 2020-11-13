Armenia: Opposition Says Karabakh Deal Irreversible, Demands PM Pashinyan’s Resignation

By PanARMENIAN

Members of opposition parties have said the deal signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh “has a certain irreversibility”, but that they nonetheless demand Pashinyan’s resignation.

17 political parties and their followers gathered in Yerevan Wednesday, November 12 to demand Pashinyan’s resignation, in violation of martial law in the country. The National Security Service has arrested the former director of the NSS, founder of Hayrenik (Homeland) party Artur Vanetsyan, oligarch and the leader of the Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan, Republican Party spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov, as well as former parliament deputy speaker, Hayrenik party member Ara Sahakyan.

According to Prosperous Armenia lawmaker Iveta Tonoyan, the employees of the National Security Service, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and other state agencies should not follow the instructions of Pashinyan.

The opposition figures said they were going to rally on Thursday too. They claim they are not fighting for the resumption of war but that the authorities have no legitimacy to solve political problems. They maintain that they do not mind the deployment of peacekeepers and have no anti-Russian sentiments, but “new relations with the allies are necessary”.