Iran: Intelligence Agents Kill Two Baluch Men

By Iran News Wire

Intelligence agents killed two Baluch men in Jask, southeastern Iran. According to the Baloch Campaign website, the two men were identified as Morad Ahardadi and his brother-in-law Khodadad. The two men were ambushed by agents in the mountains. An informed source said Intelligence agents were waiting for them to pass and opened fire on them.

This is the sixth case in November that security forces or police shoot and kill civilians in Iran. Iran’s state forces carry out these shootings without any legal implications and with impunity. From November 2 to November 9, five men were killed by state forces in northwestern, western, and southeastern Iran.

In a shocking case published in state media on November 7, police shot and killed a 29-year-old woman on October 1 in the back of her car from 70-80cm away in Ahvaz, southwestern Iran. The woman, identified as Sanaz Mohammadian, was the mother of a three-year-old son.

An annual report by a human rights group said that at least 204 Iranian citizens were directly or indirectly killed or wounded by Iran’s state security forces in 2020. According to the report, at least 74 citizens were killed, including 36 kolbars, 5 fuel carriers, and 33 other citizens. The 2020 arbitrary shootings injured at least 130 people.