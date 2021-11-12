Saudi Arabia: Makkah’s Grand Mosque Disinfected And Sterilized Ten Times A Day

By Arab News

The Grand Mosque in Makkah is disinfected and sterilized ten times a day to keep pilgrims and worshippers safe, Saudi Press Agency reported.

4,000 male and female workers carry out the cleaning operations and are supervized by 200 senior employees.

During the last Islamic month, 300 washing and disinfection operations were carried out at the Grand Mosque and its courtyards using 2,400,000 liters of high-quality disinfectant and cleaning products.

The mosque was also perfumed with 45,000 liters of scent, and 100 fragrance diffusers were used inside it, the report added.

500 appliances and pieces of equipment were used during the cleaning operations and each operation took 25 minutes to ensure that worshippers were not disturbed.