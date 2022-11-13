Iran’s Uprising Pushes Forward: Baluch Community Chants ‘Death To Khamenei!’ – OpEd

By Mahmoud Hakamian

The Iranian people’s nationwide uprising witnessed a major uproar on Friday, with protesters across the province of Sistan & Baluchestan in southeast Iran taking to the streets in large numbers and chanting “Death to Khamenei!” in reference to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. These massive protests came just two days after people in many cities across held ceremonies and protest gatherings marking the 40th day of the September 30 massacre of over 100 Baluch community members in the city of Zahedan by the regime’s security forces.

Protests in Iran have to this day, expanded to at least 220 cities. Over 550 people have been killed, and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 492 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.

There is a growing sense of solidarity among the entire Iranian population as the nation remembers the oppression imposed by the mullahs’ regime against various ethnic groups throughout the country. While the regime has, through conspiracies spanning the past four decades, sought to divide the Iranian people and even pose them against one another, the Iranian people have maintained their national fabric and continue to say, with one voice, that this regime has to go.

On Saturday locals in the city of Saqqez, the hometown of Mahsa Amini in Kurdistan Province, launched a general strike in solidarity with the ongoing nationwide uprising against the mullahs’ regime. Similar strikes were also reported in the city of Sardasht of West Azerbaijan Province in northwest Iran.

On this day, marking the 58th day of the Iranian people’s revolution, students of National University in Tehran were a also on strike by boycotting their classes. Similar protest gatherings were held in the capital’s Tehran, Sharif, Allameh Tabataba’i, and Khajeh Nasir Toosi university campuses. Noshirvani University of Babol in northern Iran was also the scene of students launching such a protest gathering.

In Shiraz, south-central Iran, locals took to the streets at on Saturday night and were seen chanting “Death to the dictator!” specifically targeting regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A similar protest rally was launched by the locals of Arak in central Iran.

High school students had also taken to the streets in Sanandaj in their protests against the mullahs’ regime.

In other news, families of recently arrested protesters were seen gathering outside the regime’s notorious Evin Prison demanding answers about their loved ones and their release. Furthermore, people in a village near Sardasht held an anti-regime protest gathering for a second night following the killing of a local porter by the regime’s border patrols.

In a trend that is expanding across the country, protesters in Babolsar of northern Iran and a village near Mahabad in northwest Iran set fire to local IRGC paramilitary Basij Force bases. In the city of Sirjan in south-central Iran, graffiti near the local MP’s office reads: “Death to the murderous MP!” This is in response to a call by 227 MPs demanding the execution of recently arrested protesters.

Activists in Sistan & Baluchestan Province, southeast Iran, reported today that authorities dispatched a large number of security forces from Zahedan, the provincial capital, to the cities of Iranshahr, Khash, and maybe even Rask. Locals in Tehran also reported a major deployment of security units in the Mansour Crossroads of the capital’s Atabak district.

In the early hours of Friday morning, activists in Nosratabad of Sistan & Baluchestan Province reported that protesters torched a checkpoint that was preventing the entrance of people from other provinces. In another area of this province, activists said authorities were dispatching many security units from Zahedan, the capital of Sistan & Baluchestan, to Khash, which has also recently witnessed unrest.

However, despite the regime’s security measures and efforts to prevent protests, the cities of Sistan and Baluchestan province saw another round of mass protests on Friday. Protest rallies were reported in Zahedan, Khash, Rask, Saravan, Iranshahr, Chabahar, and Pishin. The people chanted anti-regime slogans, including “Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to the basij!” Security forces opened fire and tried to disperse the protesters, but the rallies continued. The people held their lines with bare hands and continued to chant slogans against the mullahs’ rule.

At the same time, a protest rally was held in Tehran as mourners gathered to commemorate Amir-Mehdi Farrokhi, killed 40 days earlier by the regime’s security forces. The gathering turned into an anti-regime rally, and protesters chanted slogans against the regime’s main institutions. “Basij & IRGC, you are our ISIS!” the protesters chanted as they vowed to continue Farrokhi’s path.

At night protests continued in several cities in Sistan and Baluchestan and also expanded to Kurdish cities in Iran’s west and northwest regions. Protests were reported in Sardasht, Sanandaj, Saqqez, Bukan, and Mahabad, where protesters lit fire in the streets and blocked the passage of security forces. In Sardasht, the people took control of a Basij base and set fire to the site.

Protests were also reported in several districts in Tehran, including Tehranpars and Naziabad. Another IRGC paramilitary Basij, this time in the city of Kazeroun of south-central Iran, was also attacked on Friday night.

Iranian opposition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the people of Sistan & Baluchestan Province and their brave protests against the regime. “We salute the blood-drenched Zahedan and Khash and the bereaved Iranshahr, Saravan, Chabahar, and Rask, who rose up again to confront the IRGC with the slogans ‘Death to Khamenei – Damn to Khomeini,’” she said.

“The uprising today in Sistan-and-Baluchestan, and the nationwide solidarity with Zahedan and Khash over the past several days, show that the massacres on September 30 and November 4 have doubled our people’s resolve to overthrow religious fascism, establish democracy and people’s sovereignty,” the NCRI President-elect added.

Touching on the broader perspective regarding the ongoing uprising in Iran, Mrs. Rajavi Rajavi underscored the importance of Iran’s revolution and the path forward afterward.

“It is a revolution to establish freedom and democracy in Iran and a democratically elected republic based on the separation of religion and state, gender equality, and the autonomy of Iran’s oppressed nationality,” she explained.

Freedom-loving Iranians and PMOI/MEK supporters are continuing their gathering in various cities of Europe in solidarity with their compatriots protesting across all of Iran. Such gatherings and exhibitions were held on Saturday in many cities, including Stockholm and Vienna, as Iranian expats shared information about the latest protests in Iran, the regime’s atrocities, and the Iranian people’s determination to continue this revolution to topple the mullahs’ dictatorship.

The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.

She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

Mahmoud Hakamian writes for PMOI/MEK, where this article was published