From Galveston To Wuhan – OpEd

By K. Lloyd Billingsley

“Where is coronavirus research conducted? What level of biocontainment? How many different laboratories actually handle live virus? Where are coronavirus stocks stored?”

That was James LeDuc, director of the Galveston National Laboratory (GNL) in a February 9, 2020 email to Juan Zhiming at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in the People’s Republic of China. LeDuc, who earned a Ph.D. in epidemiology from UCLA, had trained staff at the WIV, yet the GNL boss had little clue what was going on there.

“When was the nCoV first handled in your laboratory?” LeDuc wanted to know. “What was the source of that virus?” and “what are the coronaviruses in your possession that are most closely related to nCoV based on genetic sequences and are able to replicate in culture?” In addition, “anyone on your team conducting gain of function studies, recombination studies or any other studies that may have resulted in the creation of the nCoV?” (emphasis added)

The Galveston National Laboratory was a 2008 creation of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci since 1984. In early 2020, as the Epoch Times noted, Fauci “and a small circle of collaborating scientists were in the process of establishing the natural origin narrative about COVID-19 that would pervade the media.” Yet GNL boss LeDuc asked the WIV if gain-of-function studies had resulted in the creation of the virus that caused the pandemic. By February of 2020, the evidence was mounting.

Gain-of-function research makes viruses more lethal and transmissible. Though aware of the dangers, Fauci funded this dangerous research at the WIV. By the time of LeDuc’s questions, there was also evidence about the viruses in WIV’s possession.

“China and Viruses: The Case of Dr. Xiangguo Qiu,” a January 2020 paper by Israeli molecular biologist Dr. Dany Shoham, revealed that Qiu had shipped a cargo of deadly pathogens to the WIV. The shipment included: Ebola Makona, Mayinga, Kikwit, Ivory Coast, Bundibugyo, Sudan Boniface, Sudan Gulo, MA-Ebov, GP-Sudan, Hendra, Nipah Malaysia, and Nipah Bangladesh. This deadly cargo came from Canada’s National Microbiology Lab (NML) in Winnipeg, where Qiu, a Chinese national, ran the special pathogens program.

Dr. Qiu also maintained a close bond with China, and the graduate students who joined her at the NML came from four facilities believed to be involved in China’s biological weapons development, including China’ Academy of Military Medical Sciences and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In 2017 and 2018, Qiu made at least five trips to the WIV.

In February 2020, Qiu and her husband Keding Cheng were removed from the NML on what Canadian authorities described as administrative and policy matters. One of their staunchest defenders was Dr. Gary Kobinger, head of the special pathogens biosafety program at the NML from 2008 to 2016. Kobinger simply echoed Qiu’s claim that it was all a misunderstanding and nothing untoward had taken place.

What LeDuc knew about Qiu is uncertain, but in February 2020 LeDuc retired from the GNL. Months later, his emails to the Wuhan lab have come to light. The Epoch Times report cited evidence of China’s “probable killing of two brave physicians to cover up the outbreak,” and “steps taken to silence the laboratory personnel.” These indications “all point to the lab as the source of the outbreak.” When CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield found evidence that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab, he began to receive death threats.

The new director of the Galveston National Laboratory is Dr. Gary Kobinger, a fascinating choice. Founded by Fauci’s NIAID, the GNL bills itself as “asophisticated high containment research facility that serves as a critically important resource in the global fight against infectious diseases.” GNL researchers are internationally known for expertise with “pathogens including Ebola and Marburg, emerging infectious diseases like COVID-19 and MERS.” GNL research, “also focuses on understanding transmission and pathogenesis of emerging viruses and developing medical countermeasures for dangerous pathogens that can be weaponized.”

GNL research is “funded by NIAID, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and other federal agencies, as well as academic partners, private foundations, and the biopharmaceutical industry.”

Given the mandate and assets, it seems strange that GNL boss James LeDuc was in the dark about the gain-of-function research Dr. Fauci funded at the WIV and the cargo of deadly pathogens Dr. Qiu shipped there from Canada. Like the evasive CDC mouthpiece Dr. Nancy Messonnier and NIH boss Francis Collins, LeDuc has conveniently retired. Dr. Fauci remains on the job and claims that his critics are “really criticizing science because I represent science.”

In early 2020, Fauci opposed President Trump’s ban on travel from China. More recently, Fauci delayed a travel ban on Omicron-infected African countries, and now proclaims that the new monster is present in America, just in time for the holidays and a slate of new restrictions.

This deep state fraud needs to be investigated, along with Collins, Messonnier, LeDuc, and new GNL boss Dr. Gary Kobinger. What did they know about the true origin of the virus, and when did they know it? Why did CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield receive death threats? Shouldn’t the Department of Justice look into that? And so on, but such an investigation is unlikely under the Biden Junta.

As Joe Biden says, “look, who’s president? Fauci.” He wields executive power without a mandate from the masses. Happy white coat supremacy Christmas everybody.

This article was also published in American Greatness