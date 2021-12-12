ISSN 2330-717X
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

Saudi King Salman Says Kingdom To Continue Reforms In Light Of Vision 2030

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said the Kingdom will continue its reforms and improving quality of life and best use of resources, Saudi Press Agency said, citing a cabinet statement following the approval of the Saudi 2022 fiscal budget.

“We are determined – with God’s help – to continue implementing economic initiatives and reforms to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, continuous improvement in quality of life, optimal use of available resources, and raising the level of transparency, efficiency and quality of government spending,” the King said in the statetment.

The purpose of this is “to promote growth and development rates, develop basic facilities and services for citizens and residents, develop the educational environment, and support housing plans,” the King added in the statement.

