Oscars 2020: Full List Of Nominees Revealed
The nominations for the 2020 Oscars have been revealed, with just under a month to go before the 92nd edition of Hollywood’s most prestigious annual awards show, set for February 9.
The honors for Best Picture, directing, and writing, as well as the four acting trophies, are the standout awards of the night.
Bong Joon-Ho’s “Parasite”, Todd Phillips’s “Joker”, Taika Waititi’s “JoJo Rabbit”, Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”, and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” are all running for the coveted Best Picture.
The full list of 2020 Oscar nominees is below.
Best Picture
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Directing
The Irishman
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishsman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone if You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Chacha
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain & Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Animated Short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live Action Short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
SariaA Sister