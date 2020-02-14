ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, February 14, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

UAE Golden Visa For Cristiano Ronaldo Announced

International football star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been awarded the UAE Golden Visa, along with another six players and athletes.

According to local media reports, the players have received the visa as Dubai Sports Council initiative to connect with international players from all over the world, and encourage them to live and invest in UAE.

The Portuguese national, who plays for Juventus, was recently in Dubai for a break and training.

Earlier this month, the UAE cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had approved the issuing golden visas for talented athletes in the country.

The cabinet added on its official Twitter account that all promising athletes who achieve important accomplishments will be getting the golden visa, as well as the individuals who achieve leading positions in the field.

