Iran’s Zarif Sends Letter To EU’s Borrell On JCPOA

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has sent a letter to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about the latest developments surrounding the 2015 nuclear deal, reiterating that the US ought to honor the accord in full, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

The top Iranian diplomat sent the letter to Borrell on March 12 to explicate Tehran’s stances on the developments pertaining to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday.

“The letter expounds on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s outlook and does not include any plan,” the spokesperson added.

In the letter to the coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission, Zarif has emphasized that if the United States intends to make up for the violation of the nuclear deal and imposition of cruel sanctions on Iran, it will have to resume honoring the JCPOA in full as a breacher in the first step, he added.

Last month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei underlined that Iran will resume honoring the JCPOA only after the US has removed all sanctions on Tehran in a practical and verifiable manner.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and six world states —the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China— and was ratified in the form of Resolution 2231.

However, Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of the JCPOA in May 2018 and reinstated the sanctions that had been lifted by the deal.

In May 2019, Iran began to scale back its JCPOA commitments after the remaining European parties failed to fulfill their end of the bargain and compensate for Washington’s absence.