Indra To Equip Angola’s New M’Banza Congo Airport With Digital Solutions And Technologies Required To Operate It

By Eurasia Review

Indra said Tuesday it has won a contract worth 12.5 million euros to equip the new M’Banza Congo airport in Angola with the ground and air systems required to operate it.

The digitization of the infrastructure and the automation of the processes will facilitate optimal and streamlined management, minimizing the risk of human error, offering a better experience to travelers, reducing waiting times for both passengers and aircraft and thus reducing polluting emissions.

The project encompasses the operational, communication, security and control tower systems. Among the first of these, we should highlight Indra’s own systems: (AODB-InBase, RMS-InUse, FIDS-InFlight), which collect information on all the flight plans, manage the allocation of the airport’s resources and provide travelers with information. Indra will also equip the airport with the check-in and boarding system.

As for the communication systems, they will include data, telephony, Wi-Fi and tetra networks. The security systems are expected to include closed-circuit television (CCTV) video surveillance systems, access control, X-rays, perimeter security, a public address system and parking control.

Airside Indra will deploy its ManagAir solution, one of the most mature, robust, efficient and flexible technologies for airspace management in existence and one with which it has modernized control centers on five continents. It will also supply the landing systems (ILS), air navigation aid systems (DVOR), tower systems and controller consoles, the aeronautical message handling system (AMHS) and the communication system (SCV), which integrates all the necessary radio communication, ground-to-air, ground-to-ground and recording systems.

“Thanks to all of this state-of-the-art equipment and the fact that it will have a runway for large aircraft, M’Banza Congo airport is expected to serve as a back-up in the event of any contingency for the airport in the capital, Luanda, which is about 450 kilometers away. The new airport will join the ones in Luanda, Catumbela and Lubango, which Indra has already equipped with its solutions, making the implementation easier, faster and more efficient and creating a highly digitized network in the country”, explained Berta Barrero, Managing Director of Indra’s Mobility business.

Technological leadership

This contract will reinforce Indra’s position in Angola and on the African continent, where it has already implemented its solutions at airports in countries such as Kenya, Tunisia, Ghana and Mozambique, where this type of project to equip airport infrastructure with all the necessary technologies is more frequent.

The project will also endorse Indra’s capacity to undertake airport projects and provide them with the technologies required by complex infrastructure of this nature.

Indra is one of the main leaders of the digitization of airports in the world, and its cutting-edge technology is improving the management of large international airports through which millions of passengers pass each year. The company has carried out more than 300 airport projects in over 87 cities around the world. With respect to air operations, Indra is also one of the leading suppliers of air traffic management systems in the world, having deployed more than 6,000 installations in over 180 countries. Its instrument landing systems have also guided over 200 million safe landings at more than 1,400 runways around the world.

As a global leading company in engineering technology for the aerospace, defence and mobility sectors, Indra is its customers’ technology partner for digitization and key operations around the world. Its team of experts and its in-depth knowledge of those businesses and the latest technology, and its leadership in major European innovation programs and projects to design the next generation of technological solutions, give it a differential offering and enable Indra to lead unique, highly innovative projects that will transform the future of these sectors on a global scale in the coming years.