Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Shut Down To Get New Fuel

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s nuclear power plant near the southern port city of Bushehr has been shut down for periodic maintenance, as its reactor is going to receive fresh fuel, the head of the nuclear plant said.

Reza Banazadeh said the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has been shut down for an overhaul operation, inspection and fuel reloading.

He noted that one-third of the fuel used in the plant’s reactor will be replaced.

The official also said that the plant has supplied more than 7.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity to the national grid over the past year.

Since coming into operation in 2011, the nuclear plant has generated over 43 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, he added.

Banazadeh also highlighted the precautionary measures taken in the plant following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, saying the pandemic has not done any harm to the activities of the power plant.

In September 2013, Iran took temporary control of the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

Russia has agreed to provide the power plant’s fuel for 10 years, with the supply deal committing Tehran to returning the spent fuel.

The power plant became officially operational and was connected to Iran’s national grid in September 2011.

