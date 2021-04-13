By Tasnim News Agency

Iran said Tuesday that it will start uranium enrichment to the purity level of 60% in its nuclear facilities.

Speaking in Vienna on Tuesday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi said Iran plans to start 60% uranium enrichment in its nuclear facilities.

He said the decision has been announced to IAEA chief in a letter on Tuesday.

As regards Iran’s move to repair recent damages to uranium enrichment machines in Natanz nuclear facility, Araqchi said 1000 more machines with 50 percent higher capacity will be added to the existing machines.

The number will be regardless of the replacement of the damaged machines.