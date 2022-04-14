Illegal Immigration Tsunami Looms Large Over US – OpEd

By Liberty Nation

The Biden administration appears to be writing a primer on turning illegal immigration into a national disaster. If you believe that statement misrepresents the state of play at the US-Mexican border, here are some facts that might shed some light on the present and pressing situation.

Thus far, the White House has worked overtime to roll back many of the Trump-era restrictions that kept the border, if not secure, then at least at a dull roar. Early on, Biden halted all construction of the border wall, but his latest move to end Title 42 – which turned back 55% of illegal crossings for public health reasons during February alone – is scheduled to end on May 23. This will likely serve as the green light to a new wave of illegals anxiously waiting to enter the United States.

Meanwhile, Back At The Ranch

Ending Title 42 would “open the floodgates on a biblical scale” and “turn our border from the peace, calm and total security of the Trump era into an utter nightmare and illegal immigration apocalypse,” according to former Trump administration adviser Stephen Miller.

This is perhaps why Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is taking aggressive action by trying to get out ahead of this coming human tsunami. Although this is not the first time Abbott has declared war on illegal immigration, the governor of the Lone Star State has announced his plan to bus illegals to places like Washington, DC. While this sounds like music to the ears of those who want to halt the immigration wave, it has been noted by many – including the Biden administration – that the illegals will have to volunteer for the ride north.

While many pooh-pooh Abbott’s unusual solutions, political commentator Katie Pavlich opined, “Official Biden White House policy is to bus and fly thousands of unvetted illegal immigrants to American towns around the country in the dead of night, but Psaki is calling Governor Abbott’s plan to send illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. a ‘publicity stunt.’”

Abbott’s number two, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, has been making the rounds over at Fox News and issuing a warning that 20% of all people in the United States will be illegals by the end of Biden’s term in office if something is not done to stop the wave of humanity headed our way.

True Immigration

So, what are the facts and figures regarding illegals coming to America? Finally, we may genuinely use the word “unprecedented” accurately. Don’t take my word for it – listen to what The New York Times said as recently as October:

“A record 1.7 million migrants from around the world, many of them fleeing pandemic-ravaged countries, were encountered trying to enter the United States illegally in the last 12 months, capping a year of chaos at the southern border, which has emerged as one of the most formidable challenges for the Biden administration. “It was the highest number of illegal crossings recorded since at least 1960, when the government first began tracking such entries.”

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), single adults accounted for 1.1 million arrests, and just under 150,000 were unaccompanied children and minors.

The Del Rio Bridge fiasco, which caused another reactionary clean-up operation by the White House last September, could be a drop in the bucket if current projections pan out. You may remember, that was when Biden Air took to the friendly skies and began the clandestine operation of flying illegals all over the country and delivering them to the streets of unsuspecting cities and towns.

The Political Optics

A giant wave of illegal immigrants raising Cain at the border is no bueno for Democrats in the run-up to the midterms. A survey by Rasmussen Reports published on April 11 revealed:

“55% of Likely U.S. Voters believe the problem of illegal immigration is getting worse. Only 14% think the illegal immigration problem is getting better, while 27% think the problem is staying about the same. Seventy-seven percent (77%) believe the issue of immigration will be important in this year’s congressional elections, including 50% who expect the issue to be Very Important.”

The Grand Old Party is chomping at the bit to bring up illegal immigration at every turn. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel recently wrote, “At every opportunity, Biden has enacted policies that open our southern border, empower drug smugglers and human traffickers, and make American communities less safe. Joe Biden has overseen the worst border crisis in DHS history.”

Ending Title 42 might make McDaniel’s words about less-safe communities in the United States sound downright prescient. As for now, Biden and company have boxed themselves into a corner regarding the crumbling situation at the border, and it looks for all the world that the problem they created is about to bite them – and us – in the derriere.

