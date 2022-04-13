Pope Francis Visits Benedict XVI Ahead Of Pope Emeritus’ 95th Birthday

By CNA

Pope Francis visited Benedict XVI on Wednesday, ahead of the Pope emeritus’ 95th birthday.

The Holy See press office said that the pope went to the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, the retired German pope’s residence in Vatican City, shortly after 6 p.m. local time on April 13.

Benedict XVI will celebrate his 95th birthday on April 16, Holy Saturday. He was born in 1927, also on Holy Saturday, in Marktl, Bavaria. He led the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013, when he became the first pope in almost 600 years to resign.

“After a brief and affectionate conversation, and after praying together, Pope Francis returned to Casa Santa Marta [his residence],” the press office said.