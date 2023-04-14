By Asad Ali

Afghanistan has been facing different challenges since the took over of Taliban and collapse of Ashraf Ghani government in 2021. It has been witnessing social, political and economic upheavals due to the restrictions imposed on the country by international community.

The security situation in Afghanistan is unstable and concerning. There are reports of violence and human rights abuses by new administration of IEA, including extrajudicial killings, forced displacement, and restrictions on the freedoms of expression, assembly and association. Afghanistan has also been facing security challenges from other groups such as ISKP. The lack of cooperation from international community is also hindering Afghan government’s ability to curb the menace of terrorism and extremism as the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan in August 2021 created a power vacuum in the country, which had allowed other non-state actors to regrouped themselves and carry out attacks against innocent civilians. Since then, there have been ongoing developments in Afghanistan, and the security situation may have changed.

Since the arrival of conservative Taliban in the power corridor of Kabul in 2021, the situation for women’s rights in Afghanistan is uncertain and rapidly deteriorating. There are concerns that the Taliban’s return to power would result in a rollback of women’s rights, as the group’s previous regime (1996-2001) imposed strict restrictions on women’s education, work and public life. The Taliban have stated that they will respect women’s rights within the framework of Islamic law, but there have been reports of restrictions on women’s freedom of movement, dress, and work in some areas under their control. International organizations and governments have called on the Taliban to respect women’s rights and include women in the government and decision-making processes. However, the situation remains uncertain, and it is unclear how Taliban’s rule will affect women’s rights in the long term.

Afghanistan has faced numerous challenges in its efforts to establish a stable and effective government. The new government under Taliban has been struggling to facilitate general masses. Poverty has increased in the country drastically. Terrorist groups are active in the country and trying to carry out attacks against other countries as well. In order to stop them from carrying out attacks against other countries, the IEA administration must put its own house in order first. One of the key reasons why the Afghan government needs to put its own house in order first is to address issues of corruption, weak governance, and a lack of capacity within its institutions. Corruption has been a significant challenge in Afghanistan, with some estimates suggesting that it has cost the country billions of dollars over the past two decades. Corruption can undermine the legitimacy of government institutions, erode public trust, and hinder progress on important issues like security, economic development, and human rights. In addition to corruption, weak governance and a lack of capacity within government institutions have also hindered progress in Afghanistan. This has made it difficult to provide basic services, implement policies effectively, and respond to the needs of the Afghan people.

To address these challenges, the Afghan government needs to focus on building strong, effective, and accountable institutions. This will require addressing corruption, improving governance, and investing in the capacity of government institutions and personnel. By doing so, the Afghan government can build a stronger foundation for addressing the country’s security, economic, and social challenges, and help to ensure a more stable and prosperous future for Afghanistan.

Terrorism in another threat, which is emanating from Afghanistan and may create security dilemma for entire region not only Afghanistan. The Taliban must act against terrorist groups that are active in Afghanistan for several reasons. First and foremost, these groups pose a significant threat to the security and stability of Afghanistan, as well as the broader region and the world. Terrorist groups like ISIS-K and Al-Qaeda have carried out attacks that have killed and injured thousands of people, and have contributed to a climate of fear and instability.

Second, allowing these groups to operate freely in Afghanistan could undermine the legitimacy of the Taliban’s government and its claims to be a responsible and credible actor on the global stage. The Taliban has stated that it wants to establish a government that is recognized by the international community, and allowing terrorist groups to operate in Afghanistan would likely be seen as a violation of this goal. Third, failing to act against terrorist groups could also lead to international sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and potentially even military intervention. The international community has made it clear that it will not tolerate terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, and if the Taliban fails to take action against them, it could face serious consequences. Overall, the Taliban has a responsibility to act against terrorist groups that are active in Afghanistan in order to protect the country’s security and stability, demonstrate its commitment to responsible governance, and avoid the negative consequences of allowing these groups to operate freely.

Pakistan has played a significant role in supporting Afghanistan over the years, particularly in the areas of security, economic development, and humanitarian assistance. Pakistan has provided diplomatic and political support to Afghanistan, including participating in peace talks and promoting regional cooperation. Pakistan has also hosted millions of Afghan refugees over the past four decades, providing them with shelter, education, and healthcare. In addition, Pakistan has provided significant financial and logistical support to Afghanistan, including infrastructure development, trade facilitation, and cross-border transit.

However, it’s important to note that the relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan has been complicated by various factors, including border disputes, allegations of cross-border terrorism, and differing strategic priorities. While Pakistan has taken steps to support Afghanistan, there have also been instances where Afghan officials have criticized Pakistan’s role in the country and accused it of supporting terrorist groups. Overall, while Pakistan has played a role in supporting Afghanistan, it’s important for both countries to continue to work towards building stronger and more cooperative relationships based on mutual trust and respect. This could help to promote stability and security in the region and support Afghanistan’s efforts towards building a stable and prosperous future for its people.

As Afghanistan has faced significant challenges in recent years, including political instability, violence, economic hardship, and humanitarian crises. it’s important for international community to continue engaging Afghanistan and provide support to help address these challenges. Isolating Afghanistan could have several negative consequences. First, it could exacerbate its economic crisis and further harm the livelihoods of ordinary Afghans, particularly those who are already vulnerable. Second, it could hinder the delivery of humanitarian aid and exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in the country. Third, it could lead to further political instability and potentially contribute to a resurgence of violent extremism.

Moreover, the international community has an obligation to support Afghanistan and its people in their efforts to build a stable, peaceful, and prosperous future. This could involve providing humanitarian assistance, supporting economic development and reconstruction, and promoting inclusive and democratic governance.