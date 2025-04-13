After First Step, Optimism Grows As US, Iran Prepare For Next Meeting – Analysis

By RFE RL

By Kian Sharifi

(RFE/RL) — Nuclear talks in Oman marked the first formal engagement between Iran and the United States in years, and though progress may have been slight, it was enough to signal a willingness to temper tensions through diplomacy rather than military action.

Iranian and US negotiators agreed on April 12 to continue their high-level talks over Tehran’s nuclear program on April 19, with the venue likely moving to Europe from the Middle East.

Going into the high-stakes meeting in Oman, Washington had insisted the talks would be direct, while Tehran maintained otherwise.

In the end, there was a bit of both.

The talks were largely held indirectly, with Omani diplomats shuttling between rooms. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff briefly met at the conclusion of the talks.

“So, both sides came out with their basic requirements met,” Gregory Brew, a senior Iran analyst at the New York-based Eurasia Group, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda.

However, he warned against overanalyzing the outcomes of the meeting, adding, “It’s still not entirely clear what was achieved beyond simply establishing a basis for further discussions.”

Araqchi called the brief words he had with Witkoff “diplomatic courtesy.” That was enough to bring a palpable optimism to the region, already on edge with the conflict in Gaza and a regime change in Syria.

Iran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia, which was skeptical of the 2015 nuclear deal and hailed US President Donald Trump for abrogating it in 2018, has welcomed the Oman talks. Bahrain and Qatar followed suit with their own statements of encouragement.

Tough Calls Necessary

Analysts say a deal on Iran’s nuclear program is possible — if Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is willing to make difficult decisions.

Despite constitutionally holding ultimate authority over all state matters, Khamenei has developed a reputation for avoiding direct accountability.

“Khamenei still appears to be unwilling to take responsibility, as seen in his recent public comments in which he says he against talks and that negotiations can be held but he won’t take responsibility for the outcomes,” Fereshteh Pezeshk, an international relations analyst based in Washington, told Radio Farda.

Iran is in a precarious position. Its network of regional proxies is at its weakest, and its economy is reeling under US sanctions, with the cost of living rising and purchasing power declining.

“The domestic situation in Iran is also slightly increasing the odds of a deal,” Pezeshk said.

Adding to the pressure are threats of military action from Trump if no agreement is reached. While Iranian officials publicly dismiss the possibility of war, analysts say Tehran takes the threat seriously.

The Road Ahead

Mehrzad Boroujerdi, a professor of political science at the Missouri University of Science and Technology, described the Oman meeting as “warm-up talks” during which critical topics were left untouched.

“They likely agreed on a timetable and general topics of discussion, but the important issues will come up in future talks,” he told Radio Farda.

Boroujerdi added that both Tehran and Washington appeared to have “pulled back from their maximalist demands”, paving the way for a workable deal.

The format of the next round of talks has not been disclosed, but critics of indirect negotiations argue that Washington must insist on direct engagement, citing previous failures of indirect diplomacy.

“The US should be making clear: if there are no direct, substantive talks in the next round, there will be no negotiation,” Jason Brodsky, policy director at the nonprofit United Against Nuclear Iran, wrote on X. “This is how Tehran stalls and strings things out.”

Another unresolved question is whether Trump seeks to curb Iran’s nuclear program or dismantle it entirely. Tehran has firmly opposed shutting down its nuclear program but has repeatedly insisted it does not seek nuclear weapons and is willing to offer assurances.

Still, there seems to be a real willingness to strike a deal, and Iran arguably needs it more than the United States.

Reaching an agreement, however, depends on whether Iranian decision-makers “show wisdom and courage,” Pezeshk said.

For now, both sides seem prepared to keep talking, but there is only so much time left.