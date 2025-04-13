Location Of Next Round Of Iran-US Talks Under Discussion

By Tasnim News Agency

Consultations are taking place regarding the location of the next round of negotiations between Iran and the US, Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei said.

Baqaei said on Sunday that the place of the next round of talks with the US has not been chosen yet.

Discussions are being held to decide whether the talks will be held in Oman again or elsewhere, he said, adding that Oman will continue to act as an intermediary.

What matters is that the shape and format of the negotiations will continue to be indirect with Oman’s mediation, the spokesman noted.

Delegations from Iran and Oman held a round of indirect talks in Muscat on Saturday, mediated by the foreign minister of Oman.

The two sides, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, have expressed satisfaction with the initial steps.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled for April 19.