Smarter Microgrids: A New System To Boost Energy Self-Sufficiency And Stability

By Eurasia Review

As more homes, businesses, and communities generate their own power – particularly from solar panels – there’s a growing issue called reverse power flow (RPF). This happens when unused electricity flows back into the main grid, potentially causing instability and energy losses. While it’s a sign of strong renewable production, it creates challenges for grid management.

The research team developed a smart system that uses forecasting and real-time energy management to address this issue:

Smart forecasting: using deep learning, the system predicts how much solar energy will be generated and how much electricity will be used in the microgrid.

Better use of EVs: based on these predictions, the system schedules the charging of electric vehicles (EVs) at times when solar energy production is high — essentially using EVs as flexible storage.

Battery optimization: a rule-based control system manages when batteries should store excess energy or release it, further smoothing out energy flows.

The implementation of this framework within simulated microgrid environments yielded significant results:

Reduction in reverse power flow: strategic scheduling of EV charging and battery management led to a notable decrease in RPF incidents, enhancing grid stability.​

Improved Energy Autonomy: By effectively utilizing locally generated renewable energy, the microgrid’s dependence on external power sources diminished, promoting greater self-sufficiency.​

Enhanced Integration of Renewable Energy: The framework facilitates a smoother incorporation of renewable energy sources by addressing variability and aligning consumption with generation patterns.​

To say it with simpler words, the implementation of this framework benefits everyone: local communities can enjoy more stable and sustainable energy systems; grid operators will face fewer issues from unpredictable power flows; finally, policy makers gain a blueprint for supporting renewable integration in a smart, manageable way.

This forecast-driven approach offers a practical solution for microgrid operators aiming to optimize energy management and integrate renewable sources more effectively. By proactively managing energy flows and consumption, the framework supports the transition towards more resilient and autonomous energy systems.