Saudi Arabia Repatriates Citizens From Australia

By Eurasia Review

The first batch of Saudi citizens to be repatriated from Australia boarded a plane early Thursday and are heading for King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The repatriation follows upon the directives King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud to facilitate the return of citizens from abroad to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Ambassador to Australia Musaed bin Ibrahim Al-Saleem expressed thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH Crown Prince for their unlimited support for citizens at home and abroad and harnessing the necessary capabilities in light of these difficult circumstances to ensure their safety and facilitating their return,” reported the Saudi state news agency SPA.

A number of departing citizens expressed their thanks and gratitude for securing their return and ensuring their safety in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the same article said.