Screenshot of VOXCinemas, Mall of the Emirates, Twitter feed announcing launch of drive-in theater.

Vox Cinemas To Open Drive-In Cinema In Dubai Amid Pandemic

With social distancing measures still very much in place, a trip to the cinema is out of the question for the foreseeable future, which is why Vox Cinemas has decided to launch a drive-in movie theater at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. 

Vox teased the launch of the cinematic experience on its Twitter account on Tuesday, writing “Grease your wheels… A new cinematic experience is coming to #VOXCinemas, Mall of the Emirates. Stay tuned.” 

Situated on the third level of the mall’s parking lot, the drive-in theater features a large screen, which movie-goers can park in front of to enjoy a movie under the open air while adhering to social distancing rules. 

A full schedule of the films set to screen and news of the drive-in cinema’s opening date will be announced on Wednesday, during a private screening of the movie “Bad Boys for Life.” 

VOX Cinemas isn’t the only entertainment company launching drive-in cinema experiences. Dubai’s Urban Entertainment, a company known for hosting outdoor screenings at its Habtoor Grand location, has plans to expand its outdoor theater in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah very soon. 

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

