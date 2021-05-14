Canadian Trio Collaborates On Candu Decommissioning

By World Nuclear News

Ontario Power Generation’s (OPG) Centre for Canadian Nuclear Sustainability (CCNS), Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) and SNC-Lavalin have signed an agreement to work together on the decommissioning of Candu reactors around the world.

They will build on Ontario’s nuclear industry expertise and skilled workforce to deliver safe, cost-effective and timely nuclear decommissioning projects; explore the potential for international decommissioning-related opportunities for the Canadian nuclear industry; and identify future skills needs and gaps, and develop plans to fill those gaps.

The CCNS was launched last year by OPG as a regional hub to integrate collaboration and research to strengthen Ontario’s supply chain and support preparations for the decommissioning of the Pickering nuclear power plant, which is scheduled to end commercial operations in 2025.

OPG is the owner of the largest reactor fleet in Canada, and Carla Carmichael, the company’s vice-president of decommissioning strategy and lead for the CCNS, said: “The solutions we develop through this group will be applied not only in Pickering, post commercial operations, but have the potential to be used internationally and create jobs and opportunities for Canada’s nuclear industry at home and abroad.”

CNL Deputy Vice President and General Manager for Environmental Remediation Management Kristan Schruder said the agreement will enable CNL to explore opportunities for improvements in decommissioning, nuclear safety and environmental stewardship.

Carl Marcotte. SNC-Lavalin’s senior vice-president of Marketing and Business Development, Nuclear, said the original equipment manufacturer of Candu technology has “the necessary skills, expertise and reach” for the collaboration.