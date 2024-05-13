Brazil: Some 90% Of Rio Grande Do Sul Municipalities Affected By Rains

By ABr

By Daniella Almeida

The number of people temporarily living in shelters in Rio Grande do Sul, South Brazil, has reached 80,826, as per figures released Monday (May 13).

Due to the heavy rains that wreaked havoc across hundreds of towns in the state two weeks ago, over half a million (538,241) have been forced to leave their homes in order to stay safe.

The consequences of the storms have affected approximately 90 percent (447) of the state’s 497 municipalities. More than 2.11 million people have been directly or indirectly impacted by the extreme weather events.

From Sunday to today, four more deaths were confirmed, bringing the number of victims to 147. A total of 127 people are still missing, and 806 have been injured statewide.

Upwards of 76,400 people have been rescued, in addition to 10,814 pets and wild animals. The number of personnel mobilized stands at 27,651, federal agents and officers from Rio Grande do Sul and neighboring states combined.