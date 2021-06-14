ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, June 14, 2021

Meeting of NATO leaders in Brussels. Photo Credit: NATO

NATO Leaders Agree NATO 2030 Reform Agenda, Discuss Russia, China

NATO Heads of State and Government on Monday (14 June) agreed a set of proposals under the NATO 2030 banner, covering a range of issues, including the protection of critical infrastructure, promoting innovation, boosting partnerships, and making the fight against climate change an important task for NATO for the first time.

“By agreeing the NATO 2030 agenda, leaders have taken decisions to make our Alliance stronger and better fit for the future”, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference at the end of the one-day gathering of allied leaders.

Stoltenberg said Allies also agreed to keep defence investments up, with 2021 due to be the seventh consecutive year of rising defence budgets across European Allies and Canada.

The Summit also took decisions on enhancing the capabilities to defend against cyberattacks and reaffirmed the Allies’ commitment to Afghanistan.  

Allied leaders also had substantive discussions about Russia and China which Mr. Stoltenberg said are “authoritarian regimes” that “challenge the rules-based international order.”

