President Raisi Highlights Capacities For Bolstering Iran-Zimbabwe Ties

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said there are many capacities for cooperation between Iran and Zimbabwe, stressing that the two countries are resolved to boost bilateral ties.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa in Harare on Thursday, Raisi said Iran is ready to have necessary cooperation with the friendly country of Zimbabwe given the two sides’ capacities.

He said there are numerous potentials for cooperation but the trade and economic ties between Iran and Zimbabwe have not developed in tandem with the friendship between the two nations.

In the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) that will be signed during the visit, “we will express our readiness to expand trade and cooperation in the fields of mines and export of manpower and technical and engineering services (to Zimbabwe),” the Iranian chief executive added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has experiences in different fields that can share with Zimbabwe, he went on to day.

Raisi also hailed the two countries’ common stances at the regional and international levels and noted that both Tehran and Harare are opposed to terrorism, extremism, separatism and organized crimes.

Raisi arrived in Harare on Thursday on the last leg of his tour of Africa that also took him to Kenya and Uganda earlier.

In comments in January 2022, Raisi denounced the objectives and interests that the West pursues in Africa, expressing Iran’s support for African nations’ independence, development and welfare.

Describing plans to establish and strengthen relations with the African states as a priority in Iran’s foreign policy, he said Iran seeks to enhance relations with African countries in all fields.