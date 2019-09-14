Drones Hit Saudi Aramco Facilities, Fires Under Control

By Arab News

Drone attacks caused fires in two major Saudi Aramco facilities in the kingdom, the Saudi interior ministry said on Saturday.

One strike hit the oil company’s Abqaiq facility, which is near Dammam in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, while another attack hit Khurais oil field, a ministry security spokesperon was reported by state news agency SPA as saying.

Aramco’s industrial security teams have controlled the blazes and their spread in Aramco’s two facilities were limited, the ministry added, and further investigations are being undertaken regarding the incidents.

