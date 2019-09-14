Iran Condemns Canada’s Sale Of Its Assets

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly condemned the illegal sale of Iran’s cultural buildings in Canada under a court ruling, describing it as a blatant violation of international laws.

In a statement on Friday, Abbas Mousavi said the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not compromise with any other government when it comes to protecting the rights of its citizens, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

The spokesperson also called for the immediate return of the buildings and properties, warning that if the illegal decision is not revoked and the damages are not compensated, Iran will take action by itself based on international regulations in order to restore its rights.

In this case, Mousavi added, the Canadian government will be responsible for all its consequences.

The comments came after a report by Global News said Canada has gifted some $30 million worth of Iranian assets to the victims of terrorist attacks in which Iran says has not been involved.

According to a document filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice revealed in August, the victims have received their share of the money earned through the sale of two Iranian-owned buildings in Ottawa and Toronto.

The valuable Ottawa property, sold for $26.5 million, was used as the Iranian Cultural Center, and the Toronto building, sold for $1.85 million, served as the Center for Iranian Studies, the Global News reported.

In addition to the $28 million earned from the sale of the two properties, the victims were also awarded a share of some $2.6 million seized from Iran’s bank accounts. Documents also list a Toyota Camry and Mazda MPV, Press TV reported.

In particular, they include the family of Marla Bennett, a US citizen killed in a 2002 bombing that rocked the Hebrew University in Jerusalem al-Quds.

The attacks are mostly blamed on Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements Hamas and Hezbollah. The families claimed that the Iranian government supported the two organizations and was therefore responsible for their actions.

Iran has denied any role in the attacks which the courts have based their cases to appropriate the country’s frozen assets.

