File photo of Armenian soldier. Photo Credit: Fars News Agency

Armenia Raises Death Toll To 105, Confirms Territorial Losses

The number of people killed in Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia is 105 as of Wednesday, September 14, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told lawmakers in parliament.

Pashinyan also confirmed that the Azerbaijani military has managed to advance and take some territories under control. He failed to provide details though.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday morning that the situation on the border remained tense, with the Azerbaijani military continuing to shell the Armenian positions and civilian homes.

Photos published online show damage to residential buildings in villages situated the closest to the border. 105 Armenian servicemen have been confirmed dead

