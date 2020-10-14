Ralph Nader: Questions for Judge Amy V. Coney Barrett – OpEd

By Ralph Nader

On September 26, 2020, President Trump announced the nomination of Judge Amy V. Coney Barrett of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court held by Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In 1994, I testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the nomination of Stephen G. Breyer by President Clinton to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. In that testimony, I called attention to the importance of balance in the way our laws handle the challenges of corporate power in America.

Senators should ask Judge Barrett about her views on the impact of corporate power on our justice system and our democracy. See Important Questions on Corporate Power.

Senators should also ask Judge Barrett about the impact of her theory of originalism on racial segregation, the one-person, one-vote principle, and treating corporations (artificial entities with endless lives and limited liability) as persons. See Important Questions on originalism and the Constitution.