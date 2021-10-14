New Armenia-Azerbaijan Meeting In The Works

By PanARMENIAN

Armenia welcomes the resumption of peace talks within the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told a press conference with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar in Yerevan on Wednesday, October 13, Aysor.am reports.

Mirzoyan said the Armenian side sees the solution to the Karabakh conflict only within the Minsk Group format. According to him, the co-chairs are expected to visit the region.

The Armenian foreign policy chief also revealed that more meetings with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister are expected to be arranged.

“An agreement has been reached to continue the process and organize a new meeting,” Mirzoyan added.