Pink Floyd Star Roger Waters Marries For A Fifth Time

Roger Waters announced on Thursday that he has wed his fifth wife Kamilah Chavis.

The happy couple tied the knot at the star’s $16.2 million Bridgehampton estate in New York.

In 2018 Waters met Kamilah at one of his gigs, Roger explained they had been an item for ‘a few years’ and she ‘worked in transportation’ and ‘drove the car’ that took him to and from his hotel.

The Pink Floyd member shared snaps of himself kissing his bride and writing: ‘I’m so happy, finally a keeper.’

Previously, Waters married four times before saying I do to Chavis, he married his childhood sweetheart Judith Trim in 1969. However, they divorced in 1975.

Roger went on to marry Lady Carolyne Christie in 1976, with the pair sharing their son Harry, who has followed his father into the music business, and their daughter India. They divorced in 1992.

In 1992, he tied the knot with Priscilla Phillips, with the pair sharing their son Jack. Their marriage ended in 2001.

Then, in 2012, Roger married filmmaker Laurie Durning after they got engaged in 2004, with the pair filing for divorce in 2015.

