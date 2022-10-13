Iran’s IRGC To Stage War Game In Northwest

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force is going to hold a military exercise in Iran’s northwestern border regions in the coming days.

IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour unveiled plans for the massive drill in ‘Aras’ region along the northwestern boundaries.

The large-scale war game will be held by the IRGC Ground Force’s Ashura Base, he said.

The commander added that the upcoming exercise is aimed at carrying out operations according to the routine and annual plans and boosting the combat preparedness of the forces.