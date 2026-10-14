NATO Secretary General Meets Estonian Leaders And Visits Ämari Air Base

Key Takeaways:

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Estonia on 14 October 2026, meeting top officials to affirm alliance support for keeping NATO strong and the country secure.

He highlighted NATO assets including Allied jets at Ämari, UK-led forces at Tapa, the German-Netherlands Corps for Estonia and Latvia, and Baltic Sentry at sea, while praising Estonia’s defense spending above 5% of GDP and its Ukraine aid exceeding €850 million since 2022 plus a new €10 million to PURL.

The visit underscored Estonia’s leadership in the Alliance, its ongoing commitment of at least 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine, and hosting of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, reinforcing collective defense and partner support.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Estonia on Wednesday (14 October 2026), holding talks with President Ülle Madise, Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna and Defence Minister Martin Herem. “We have just discussed how we keep NATO strong, and Estonia secure, “he said at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister.

Mr. Rutte stressed that NATO is with Estonia in the air, on the ground and at sea. “Allied fighter jets at Ämari help protect the skies.” He also highlighted the UK-led Forward Land Forces at Tapa, the First German-Netherlands Corps holding tactical command for the land defence of Estonia and Latvia, and Baltic Sentry standing guard at sea.

The Secretary General underlined Estonia’s leadership in the Alliance. “Core defence spending this year is above 5% of GDP, among the highest in all of NATO. Estonia doesn’t just meet its commitments. It sets the standard,” he said. On Ukraine he noted more than €850 million in military assistance since 2022, continued commitment of at least 0.25% of GDP, and Tallinn hosting the Ukraine Recovery Conference in January. He also welcomed a new contribution of €10 million to PURL – the NATO programme through which the U.S. provides crucial equipment for Ukraine, paid for by Allies and partners.

During the visit, Mr Rutte also met Defence Minister Martin Herem at Ämari Air Base, where he engaged with Turkish Air Force personnel supporting the NATO Air Defence mission there, and delivered a public lecture at Tallinn University of Technology.