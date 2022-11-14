US Government Plausible Denial Trend Using Big Tech Proxies Only Gets Bigger – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

If you haven’t been sleeping under a rock for the past decade or so, you will notice that the United States Government (all 3 branches, judicial, legislative and executive) have not only done nothing meaningful in terms of taking down or dismantling the ever-growing and ever more dangerous monopoly/cartel/antitrust-violating Big Tech monsters coming out of the West Coast, but have actually wilfully contributed to their growth and out of control exacerbation.

This is precisely because, like the great old tradition of the U.S. Government using proxy nations, countries, paramilitary organizations, even the Mafia, they have discovered that they can try and remain faithful and true to the United States Constitution if they themselves can establish “plausible denial” that they had anything to do with the myriad and countless federal, state and local crimes being committed by Big Tech under their watch.

For example, because the vast majority of Big Tech consists of “private corporations,” the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice Anti-Trust Division are able to disavow or ignore when, for example, Amazon.com, the biggest purveyor of online and physical books, media and television, openly censor a massive amount of information if they do not tow the line of their terms of service, thus completely undermining and destroying the First Amendment pertaining to freedom of speech and expression of ideas.

Similarly, when Facebook (now known as “Meta,”) buys and sells the most personal and sensitive bio-data and private information of their users (including biometrics) to the highest bidder, many of whom have insidious and harmful goals in mind, no one in the U.S. Government (including judges) bat an eyelash because of the protections of the Communications Decency Act § 230 (“CDA 230″), which effectively bans any and all lawsuits and liability against internet service providers or website owners/hosts thereon, drafted by such short-sighted if not evil Senators Ron Wyden and Chris Cox.

Taking this spear into the side of the American people (and the world), these same bought off and bribed (see “lobbied”) government employees in all three branches of the U.S. Government have also allowed Google, arguably the worst offender of them all in Big Tech, to break nearly every federal, state and local law known to mankind, as well as direct head on collisions with the United States Constitution involving the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th Amendments, if not the entire United States Bill of Rights.

But again, Google leaders such as Eric Schmidt, Larry Page, Jared Cohen, and Sergey Brin have intermingled so much of the U.S. intelligence and national security apparatus, if not the entire military industrial complex, that it is impossible to know the difference.

But they have been able to dodge any accountability because of their deep pockets, outright bribery of countless members of the U.S. Government (see again – “lobbying power”) that not even presiding federal judges can know their ass from their elbow about where the government begins, and where Google finishes the criminal tasks off.

This is again, known as “plausible denial,” and is a principal as old as the Central Intelligence Agency itself, also on par with the “black bag jobs” of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which were both called to the mat and banned during the Frank Church senate hearings of 1976.

At least its predecessor, the Office of Strategic Services (aka “OSS”) had some integrity when they were led and staffed by such war heroes as “Wild Bill” Donovan and other American heroes.

But after World War II, and after the infection and subsequent transformation of the OSS by imported British intelligence and Nazi Germany scientists during Operation Paperclip to form the CIA, America (and Big Tech) has never been the same.