Uyghurs Upset Over Biden’s ‘Silence’ On China’s Genocide At Meeting With Xi – OpEd

By The East Turkistan Government in Exile

Uyghurs are very disappointed by US President Joe Biden’s failure to explicitly condemn China’s ongoing genocide of Uyghurs/Turkic peoples in East Turkistan during his meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping ahead of the G20. The Uyghur Genocide is not mere “human rights” violations.

China has detained one to three million Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in “re-education camps” in East Turkistan (what China now calls Xinjiang).

Uyghur forced labor is pervasive, and there is evidence that it taints the supply chains of dozens of multinational corporations.

In addition, transnational repression and intimidation of Uyghurs outside of China by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is commonplace and includes efforts to detain and deport Uyghurs back to China. These are just a handful of examples, according to the Toronto Star.

The CCP is committing mass atrocity crimes and grave human rights violations against the Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in East Turkistan. The surveillance is so pervasive that the region has been described as an open-air prison.

Arbitrary detentions number in the millions. In addition, physical and sexual torture is widespread inside and outside the concentration camps.

Medical crimes include organ harvesting, and measures to restrict births within the group, such as forced sterilization of Uyghur women and girls.

With a government mandate to “Break Their Lineage, Break Their Roots,” Beijing is using forced sterilization and forced marriages to bring an end to the Uyghurs as a people and culture.

The Prime Minister-in-Exile of East Turkistan, Salih Hudayar, says, “The Chinese government, aside from sterilizing our population, also wants to breed us out. So, they are forcing young Uyghur women to marry Han Chinese men. And if you refuse, they will send you to a concentration camp and send everyone in your family to a concentration camp.”

The man behind this repression is Chinese Politburo member Chen Quanguo. He was so successful in crushing resistance in Tibet that he was sent to East Turkistan to put in place a system to destroy Uyghur culture. He ruled there until the end of last year.

“He’s the architect. He’s the enforcer,” Senator Sam Brownback said, “He designed and implemented the takedown of the Buddhist system in Tibet and then got moved to do something similar to the Muslim Uyghurs as well.”

The U.S.Congress and government have agreed, and so too have numerous parliaments, including those of Canada, the Netherlands, France, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom, that the crimes committed against the Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in East Turkistan constitue genocide, according to the definition contained in the 1948 UN Genocide Convention.