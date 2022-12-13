Iran, India Eye Closer Interaction

By Tasnim News Agency

The foreign ministers of Iran and India called for the expansion of relations between the two countries in various fields.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar talked about a range of regional and international issues and subjects relating to cooperation between the two nations.

The two senior diplomats emphasized the necessity to expand bilateral cooperation in various areas.

Amirabdollahian stressed the need to follow up on the bilateral agreements in order to develop Tehran-New Delhi ties, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

For his part, the Indian foreign minister pointed to the good level of ties and cooperation between the two countries and presented his views about the bilateral and international cooperation.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the 58th security conference in Munich in February, the two top diplomats had agreed on the enhancement of economic and trade cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi irrespective of the developments in the talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).