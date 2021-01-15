Yemen Says Ballistic Missiles Used To Attack Aden Airport

By Arab News

The Yemeni Interior Ministry said the missile which were used to attack Aden’s airport last month were ballistic, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

They were launched from a site 100 kilometer away from the airport, in Houthi-controlled areas, the report added.

The Ministry said “Iranian and Lebanese experts” are behind the missiles which were used in the attack.

On Dec. 30, a deadly rocket attack shook Aden airport moments after a plane carrying members of Yemen’s cabinet arrived on a flight from the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.

No one has claimed responsibility. But the Yemeni government promptly accused Houthi rebels and their backers, the Iranian government, of being behind the airport attack and a drone assault on the Mashiq Palace in Aden shortly after the prime minister and his Cabinet were transferred there.

Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed said the deadly blast was carried out using three precision-guided missiles.

Houthi officials have denied being behind the attack and have sought to blame unspecified groups in the Arab-led coalition. Houthi leaders have not offered any evidence or answered requests for comment.