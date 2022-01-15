Brazil: Indigenous Boy First Child Vaccinated Against COVID-19

By ABr

Davi, an eight-year-old from the Xavante indigenous people, lives in Piracicaba, São Paulo, and is the first child in the 5–11 age group to be vaccinated in the country. He received the dose during a ceremony early this afternoon (Jan. 14) at São Paulo’s Hospital das Clínicas. The event was also attended by São Paulo Governor João Dória.

Davi has a rare mobility impairment and is receiving specialized treatment. He took the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, the only vaccine approved by the country’s national drug regulator Anvisa for children aged five through 11 thus far. The inoculation is especially made for this public—the dose is smaller than in a shot for adults.

In an online interview, broadcast during the event, the child’s father, Xavante Chief Jurandir Siridiwe, expressed his gratitude for his kid’s vaccination. “I feel really thankful for the understanding, the visibility, and the dialog. May all indigenous people receive the vaccine,” he said. “It’ll be safer when school’s resumed,” he added.

Davi’s vaccination was symbolic, because the administration of doses in children is not going to start officially until next Sunday (Jan. 17), in São Paulo. First in line are children with comorbidities, indigenous children, and children from quilombola communities. Next comes the vaccination of all children, starting from 11-year-olds.