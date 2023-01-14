Brazil: Decision On Protection Of Public Buildings Confirmed By Supreme Court

By ABr

By Felipe Pontes

The plenary of Brazil’s Supreme Court unanimously decided to uphold the decision made by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who on Wednesday (Jan. 11) ordered public security forces across the country, including military police, to prevent any attempt to block streets and highways, and the occupation of public buildings.

The measure was judged in the virtual plenary, and the justices had to vote until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday (12). All of them supported the rapporteur’s decision. It meets the request of the government’s attorney general Jorge Messias, who appealed for action in the face of the call for acts of coup on Wednesday (11) across the country.

According to the decision, any person caught blocking roads and forcing entry to public buildings should be arrested and fined BRL 20,000. If companies are involved, the fine will be BRL 100,000. Vehicles used in such acts should be identified and impounded.

The fines shall be applied not only to those who participate directly in such acts, but also to those who promote incitement, including through electronic means, or who provide logistic and financial material support to demonstrations that aim to attack the democratic rule of law.

As part of the decision, the Supreme Court also confirmed the order for Telegram to block accounts, channels and groups listed by the Office of the Attorney General (AGU), in the petition sent to the Supreme Court, within 2 hours after notification, under penalty of a fine of BRL 100,000 per day. Information on the accounts and all contents also from groups involved must be sent to the Supreme Court and preserved by the platform.