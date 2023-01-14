Iranian FM Holds Talks With Hezbollah’s Nasrallah

By Tasnim News Agency

Pointing to significant negotiations with the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah in Beirut, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the resistance is in excellent condition.

In a post on his Twitter account on Friday night, Amirabdollahian said he has held “important and essential negotiations” with Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah during his visit to Beirut.

“The resistance is undoubtedly in its best condition in order to ensure regional security maximally,” the top diplomat added.

“Effective regional dialogue and cooperation is the best option for collective security, progress and development,” he stated.

The Iranian foreign minister has held meetings with senior Lebanese officials during his stay in Beirut.