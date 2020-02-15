NATO Secretary General Participates In Meeting Of The Global Coalition To Defeat ISIS

By Eurasia Review

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participated in a meeting of Defence Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Munich on Friday (14 February 2020).

Mr. Stoltenberg briefed the Coalition on the decision in principle by Allied ministers to enhance NATO’s training mission in Iraq. As a first step, this will consist of NATO taking on some of the Global Coalition’s current training activities in the country.

Mr. Stoltenberg highlighted that NATO’s work in Iraq is helping strengthen the Iraqi armed forces and institutions to ensure ISIS cannot return, and Iraq no longer requires support. He also underlined that NATO is in Iraq at the invitation of the government and the Alliance will continue to consult closely with Iraqi authorities and the Coalition.

The Secretary General will participate on Friday and Saturday in the Munich Security Conference, an important forum for defence and security issues.

Mr. Stoltenberg will address the conference on Saturday (15 February) about the importance of the relationship between Europe and North America in an era of increased global competition. He will have several bilateral meetings with world leaders.

More than 35 heads of state or government, as well as over 100 foreign and defence ministers are expected to attend the conference.

