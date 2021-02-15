Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Expecting Baby Number Two

By Al Bawaba News

On Valentine’s day, The Duke and Duchess of Success have announced that they are expecting baby number two.

A spokesman of the Sussexes told People Magazine: ‘We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.’

The baby announcement wasn’t the only thing the Sussexes treated their fans with.

The royal couple also shared a stunning black and white picture taken by their long time friend and photographer Misan Harriman who shared it with his 48.2k followers on Instagram.

In a sweet note to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, The Sussexes walked on her footsteps when she announced that she was pregnant with Harry.

37 years ago on Valentine’s Day, The Princess of Wales had announced that she was expecting her second child, Prince Harry.

And 37 years later, her son Harry and wife Meghan announced they’re expecting their second child too.

On the same hand, Harry’s royal family are delighted to learn the news.

‘Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well,’ Buckingham Palace responding to news DailyMail.com.

The happy news comes after Meghan Markle revealed that she suffered a miscarriage last July.

‘Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.’

Original source