Iran And Pakistan Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

By Tasnim News Agency

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi discussed ways for closer cooperation between the two neighbors in various fields, particularly trade.

The Iranian interior minister met with the Pakistani prime minister in Islamabad on Monday.

In the meeting, also attended by Pakistan’s interior minister and the Iranian ambassador to Islamabad, the parties stressed the need to promote cooperation between the two neighbors, especially the trade ties.

The Pakistani premier also highlighted the importance of plans to strengthen security at the common border, which he described as the border of peace and friendship between the two brotherly neighbors.

Pointing to his meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, held on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in September 2021 in Dushanbe, Khan called for efforts to strengthen cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in various fields.

On the developments in Afghanistan, the Pakistani leader said military solution has never been the way to address problems, stressing that the international community must play its role to save the Afghan people from a severe humanitarian and economic crisis.

The visiting Iranian minister has also held talks with Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and with his Pakistani counterpart during his stay in Islamabad.