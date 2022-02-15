Turkey’s President Erdoğan Arrives In UAE For Two-Day Visit

By Arab News

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the UAE on Monday for a two-day visit, Emirates News Agency reported.

He was greeted on arrival in Abu Dhabi by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed also oversaw an honor-guard welcome for the Turkish president at the Al-Watan Palace.

Sheikh Mohamed and Erdogan discussed bilateral relations and promising new prospects for cooperation and joint work between the UAE and Turkey in various fields that serve mutual interests.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues and developments in the Middle East, and stressed that the two countries agree on the importance of supporting efforts and peaceful solutions aimed at enhancing security, peace, and stability in the region.

The crown prince expressed hope that the visit would create “further momentum to strengthening cooperation and building a new prosperous phase of partnerships” that was in the interests of the two countries, their peoples, and the region.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation for Turkey’s condemnation of Houthi terrorist attacks on civilian sites in the UAE and Ankara’s solidarity with the country in the face of such criminal attacks.

The crown prince wished Turkey continued security, stability, and prosperity.

The UAE and Turkey signed 13 cooperation agreements in various sectors, WAM reported.

The agreements are aimed at strengthening cooperation and expanding partnerships between the two countries in several fields including investment, health, agriculture, transportation, industries, advanced technologies, climate action, culture, and youth.

Sheikh Mohamed visited Turkey in November last year and the two sides signed agreements and memoranda of understanding during the visit.

He said the agreements laid the foundation for the launch of fresh economic and trade partnerships between the two countries, and stressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen this partnership and develop it to double the volume of trade exchange.

The president will attend the Expo 2020 in Dubai on Tuesday to celebrate Turkey’s National Day at the world fair.

On Sunday, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE President said the president’s visit would turn a new page in relations between the two countries.

Erdogan’s visit will turn a “new positive page in bilateral relations between the two countries,” and is in line with the UAE’s aim to strengthen bridges of communication and cooperation in order to achieve stability and prosperity in the region, Anwar Gargash said.