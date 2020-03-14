Chinese President Vows Further Assistance To Iran In Fight Against Coronavirus

By Eurasia Review

Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country would continue to provide as much assistance as it can for Iran in the fight against the outbreak of the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

In a message sent to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Xi expressed heartfelt sympathies to the Iranian government and people over the epidemic on behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xinhua reported.

Stressing that China and Iran are strategic partners and their people enjoy a traditional friendship, Xi noted that the Iranian government and people have provided sincere and friendly support and help for China’s fight against the epidemic.

Meanwhile, to help Iran beat the disease, China has offered Iran a batch of anti-epidemic supplies and sent a team of voluntary health experts, Xi said.

China stands ready to step up cooperation with Iran to contain the epidemic, Xi said, adding that he is confident that the Iranian government and people will surely win the battle against the outbreak.

