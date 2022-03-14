NATO Allies Hold Military Exercise Cold Response In Norway With 30,000 Troops

By Eurasia Review

Tens of thousands of troops from across Europe and North America are training together in harsh climatic conditions as part of Norwegian exercise Cold Response 2022. The exercise is defensive and long-planned, and it demonstrates NATO’s ability to respond decisively to any threat, from any direction. Around 30,000 troops from 27 nations, including NATO’s close partners Finland and Sweden, are taking part in the exercise, as well as about 220 aircraft and more than 50 vessels.

The exercise shows NATO’s ability to deploy tens of thousands of forces to the High North, while at the same time NATO is reinforcing the eastern part of the Alliance to shield NATO against any aggression. Cold Response gives NATO Allies and partners the opportunity to train together in cold weather conditions over challenging terrain. Cold Response deals with a fictional scenario where Norway is attacked and NATOs collective defence clause, Article 5, is invoked. Exercise Brilliant Jump 2022, the certification of NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, is linked to Cold Response.

NATO Allies are transparent in their exercises and respect their international commitments. Observers from all members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe have been invited to Cold Response, but Russia declined the invitation. Norway has extended the registration deadline for observers until the 23 March.