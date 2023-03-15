Climate Change And Political Economy Of Bangladesh – OpEd

By Md. Obaidullah and Md. Showkat Raihan

The sun was setting over the Sundarbans, the largest mangrove forest in the world. The lush green trees that were once home to Bengal tigers and saltwater crocodiles were now slowly being consumed by the rising sea level. Bangladesh, a country that depends heavily on agriculture and fisheries, was bearing the brunt of climate change.

As my friend and I sat in our chairs, watching the boats sail by, we discussed the impact of climate change on Bangladesh’s political and economic landscape. The country’s geography and dependence on natural resources make it highly vulnerable to the effects of global warming.

According to a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Bangladesh is likely to experience an increase in the frequency and intensity of natural disasters such as floods, cyclones, and droughts. These events can devastate the country’s infrastructure, disrupt food production, and cause widespread displacement of people.

The Sundarbans, which covers about 10,000 square kilometers, is home to over 4 million people who depend on the forest for their livelihoods. The forest also acts as a natural barrier against storm surges, protecting the densely populated areas of southern Bangladesh from the impact of cyclones. However, as sea levels rise, the Sundarbans is becoming more vulnerable to flooding and saltwater intrusion, which can destroy the delicate ecosystem and disrupt the lives of the people who depend on it.

The impact of climate change extends beyond natural disasters and has significant implications for Bangladesh’s economy. The country’s agricultural sector, which employs a significant portion of the population, heavily relies on the predictability of monsoon rains. However, these rains are becoming increasingly erratic due to climate change. This unpredictability can lead to crop failures and food shortages, resulting in price increases and exacerbating poverty levels.

Moreover, the melting of the Himalayan glaciers, which provide water to Bangladesh’s major rivers, can lead to water scarcity, affecting irrigation and hydropower generation. This can have a significant impact on the country’s industrial sector and economic growth.

The government of Bangladesh has recognized the severity of the situation and has taken steps to address the impact of climate change. In 2009, the country passed the Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan, which outlines the government’s plans to mitigate and adapt to the effects of global warming.

The government has also implemented several policies to promote renewable energy, such as solar power and biogas, which can reduce the country’s reliance on fossil fuels and mitigate the impact of climate change.

While the government of Bangladesh has made some efforts to address the impact of climate change, the country is still at significant risk. Bangladesh’s political landscape is already complex and fragile, and the impact of natural disasters and economic shocks can further destabilize it. This can lead to political unrest, economic downturns, and social instability, making it challenging for the government to effectively address the impacts of climate change.

Moreover, the impact of climate change is not limited to Bangladesh alone. The country shares a border with India, and many of the major rivers in Bangladesh flow from the Himalayas through India. The two countries must work together to address the impact of climate change, and any political tensions between them can exacerbate the situation.

In conclusion, the impact of climate change on Bangladesh’s political and economic landscape is severe and far-reaching. The country’s vulnerability to natural disasters and dependence on natural resources make it particularly susceptible to the effects of global warming. The government’s efforts to address the impact of climate change are commendable, but more needs to be done to protect the country’s people and economy. Moreover, given Bangladesh’s close ties with India, any regional tensions can exacerbate the situation, making it imperative that the two countries work together to address this pressing issue.

