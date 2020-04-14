Egypt: Police Officer Killed During Fire Exchange With ‘Terrorist Group’

By Arab News

A police officer was killed during a raid by Egyptian security forces at which they exchanged fire with a “terrorist group” at Cairo’s El-Amiriya neighborhood, state television reported Tuesday.

Egyptian forces said that they raided a terrorist hideout in the district, and have killed all of its elements.

Police have warned residents of the neighborhood to keep their windows closed and to seek safety indoors.

Private television stations broadcast what they called footage of the shooting. Gun shots were heard and the neighborhood was seen in complete darkness, in what appeared to be a power cut.

“Initial investigations show that the suspects were planning to carry out terrorist acts,” said one of the security sources, who spoke to one of the channels.

Explosives and weapons were found with the suspects, the security source added.

The Egyptian public prosecutor has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Egypt has imposed a nighttime curfew in efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

