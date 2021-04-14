Rouhani Says 60% Enrichment Iran’s Response To Israeli Nuclear Terrorism

By Tasnim News Agency

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran’s decision to start enriching uranium to 60 percent purity was a response to the Zionist regime’s crime of “nuclear terrorism”.

In remarks at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Rouhani said the enrichment of uranium to 60% purity was a response to the Israeli regime’s nuclear terrorism and its other vicious acts and crimes.

He also noted that Iran’s move to replace IR1 centrifuge machines with IR6 ones for 60% enrichment has cut off both hands of the enemy.

“Our people should know that if they (enemies) hatch plots against our nation one day and if the Zionists take any action against us, we will respond.”

The president also said Israel sought to make Iran empty-handed in the JCPOA negotiations in Vienna, but Tehran would attend the talks “with full hands” after the start of uranium enrichment to 60% purity.

The president added that all of Iran’s activities are peaceful and remain to be monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Rouhani emphasized that Iran is not afraid of negotiations, would deal with the US powerfully in the talks, and is able to convince the enemy with strong logic in the course of negotiations.

Iran on Tuesday began enriching UF6 up to 60% in two cascades of IR4 and IR6 centrifuges in Natanz nuclear site after an act of sabotage damaged a number of IR1 centrifuge machines in the facility.