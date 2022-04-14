Brazil: New President Of Petrobras Takes Office

By ABr

By Ana Cristina Campos

The inauguration ceremony for Petrobras’s new president, José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, happened Thursday at the company’s Rio de Janeiro headquarters, the oil giant’s press reported said earlier.

In a Thursday meeting, the company’s new board of directors elected José Mauro Ferreira Coelho as head of Petrobras for a one-year term.

The general assembly of shareholders confirmed José Mauro Ferreira Coelho for the directors’ board Wednesday night (13), which opened the way for his being chosen to chair the state-run firm.

José Mauro Coelho served secretary of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels in Brazil’s Ministry of Mines and Energy. He was nominated by President Jair Bolsonaro to replace General Joaquim Silva e Luna.