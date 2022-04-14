ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, April 15, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Petrobras President José Mauro Ferreira Coelho. Photo Credit: Valter Campanato, Agencia Brasil

Petrobras President José Mauro Ferreira Coelho. Photo Credit: Valter Campanato, Agencia Brasil
1 Business The Americas 

Brazil: New President Of Petrobras Takes Office

ABr 0 Comments

By

By Ana Cristina Campos

The inauguration ceremony for Petrobras’s new president, José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, happened Thursday at the company’s Rio de Janeiro headquarters, the oil giant’s press reported said earlier.

In a Thursday meeting, the company’s new board of directors elected José Mauro Ferreira Coelho as head of Petrobras for a one-year term.

The general assembly of shareholders confirmed José Mauro Ferreira Coelho for the directors’ board Wednesday night (13), which opened the way for his being chosen to chair the state-run firm.

José Mauro Coelho served secretary of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels in Brazil’s Ministry of Mines and Energy. He was nominated by President Jair Bolsonaro to replace General Joaquim Silva e Luna.

ABr

Agência Brasil (ABr) is the national public news agency, run by the Brazilian government. It is a part of the public media corporation Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), created in 2007 to unite two government media enterprises Radiobrás and TVE (Televisão Educativa).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.