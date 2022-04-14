ISSN 2330-717X
Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran, Iraq Foreign Ministers Hold Meeting In Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in a meeting in Tehran discussed the latest status of bilateral ties, regional developments and some issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the two top diplomats exchanged view on the relations between Iran and Iraq as well as developments in Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine.

Amirabdollahian described strengthening of trade ties with Iraq an important priority of the two countries and underlined such issues as facilitation of trade exchanges at border crossings, uninterrupted transportation and finalization of the Basra-Shalamcheh railway.

He also reiterated the need for easing travels by pilgrims of the two countries to places of pilgrimage and called for facilitation of the Iranian pilgrims’ travel to holy sites in Iraq via land borders.

Amirabdollahian said Iran cannot accept facing threats by the United States, Israel as well as terrorist and separatist elements and seeing its security undermined through its own borders.

Fuad Hussein described the relations between Iran and Iraq as intertwined and called Iran a faithful neighbor. The Iraqi Foreign Minister said Iraq continues to play its constructive role in helping restore peace to the regional space and tries to strengthen the role of talks among regional countries.

He reiterated that the security of Iran and Iraq are interconnected and Iraq does not allow any threat against neighboring countries from its soil.

